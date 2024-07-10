Zanu-PF Harare cell restructuring extended

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF's cell restructuring is progressing well, with an extension granted to Harare Province to finalize authentic structures. The restructuring aims to account for party membership and recruit new members, beginning on June 17 and concluding on July 17. Branch executive committees are tasked with restructuring cells and villages, supervised by district and provincial leaders.Over the weekend, several provinces held inter-district meetings to assess progress. In Harare, an inter-district meeting included key figures like National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, Secretary for Education and Ideology Charles Tavengwa, and Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau. Machacha reported good progress, with strict monitoring by the party.Branch executives are mobilizing new members, and Harare's deadline was extended to ensure authentic structures. Politburo members will now monitor restructuring ward by ward, verifying authenticity. A Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting will be held to inform members about these developments.Machacha emphasized the need for meticulous restructuring, with the commissariat department approving only high-quality work. He warned against manipulation of structures and land grabs, stressing disciplinary measures for any deviations. The restructuring is intended to strengthen the party's grassroots presence and benefit communities, as emphasized by President Mnangagwa. The cell verification process seeks to account for both existing and new members annually, with elections conducted by secret ballot to ensure integrity.