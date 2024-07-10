Mnangagwa to assert Zimbabwe's commitment to SADC

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa will emphasize Zimbabwe's commitment to advancing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) goals outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2020-2030) as he assumes the bloc's chairmanship. This includes focusing on peace and security, industrial development, market integration, infrastructural development, social and human capital development, food, agriculture, natural resources, environment and climate change, disaster risk management, gender equality, women empowerment, and youth development.Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava highlighted that President Mnangagwa will champion regional collaboration and innovation, which he considers vital for driving development and prosperity in the region. Zimbabwe's chairmanship will also bolster its bid for a non-permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seat in 2027.During the 44th SADC summit in Harare next month, President Mnangagwa will outline his vision for the bloc. The summit, the highest decision-making body of the regional bloc, will provide political commitment and direction for implementing regional projects and programmes in various thematic areas.Preparations for the summit are well underway, with the SADC Secretariat scheduled for a final assessment mission in July. Previous assessments in February and May yielded positive feedback. The Inter-Ministerial Preparatory Task Force is finalizing administrative, logistical, and infrastructural preparations, including road rehabilitation, accommodation facility improvements, mobile and internet connectivity enhancements, and upgrades to water, energy, and power supplies.Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere expressed confidence that the summit would be a resounding success and noted that ongoing infrastructural developments would benefit the population beyond the event.Additionally, the Cabinet approved the ratification of the SADC Protocol on Environmental Management for Sustainable Development. This protocol, aligned with the National Development Strategy 1, promotes cooperation among state parties, sustainable use of resources, inclusive environmental governance, and other principles derived from the Rio Declaration on Sustainable Development.