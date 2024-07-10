Zimbabwean must report land deals corruption

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has emphasized the importance of a multi-sectoral approach to combat corruption, which is hindering the country's economic growth, and has urged the public to act as whistle-blowers. Zacc has taken action against corrupt land barons who are illegally distributing communal and urban land for kickbacks, straining livestock production by occupying pastures.Despite the government's tough stance and the arrests of many offenders, communities are calling for the arrest of these land barons. In response, Zacc has partnered with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) to conduct public awareness campaigns in targeted areas.During a recent awareness meeting in Mbalabala, Zacc's principal public education officer, Mr. Reuben Mutsvairo, stressed the need for community leaders to play an active role in fighting corruption. He urged people to report any corruption, particularly related to land, which is not for sale unless there are title deeds or it is owned by a local authority.Mr. Mutsvairo highlighted the importance of public awareness programs to curb illegal land distribution, noting that corruption often stems from a lack of information. He urged people to consult local authorities and responsible ministries before erecting any structures.Umzingwane District Development Coordinator, Mr. Peter Mahlathini, acknowledged the threat posed by illegal land distribution in the district and welcomed Zacc's campaign as a catalyst for positive change. He noted that illegal land occupation affects both human settlements and the ecosystem.Mbalabala village head, Mr. Mano Ndlovu, praised Zacc's intervention for providing villagers with crucial knowledge on land issues, especially protecting elderly villagers from exploitation by land barons. He expressed concern over the depletion of grazing land due to illegal land sales.