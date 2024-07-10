Latest News Editor's Choice


Illegal AK47 possession puts trio behind bars

by Staff reporter
10 Jul 2024 at 16:25hrs | Views
Three men were arrested in Harare for illegally possessing a gun.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) announced on X that Misheck Takawira Njowa (24), Jonas Daniel Mubaiwa (22), and Shadreck Njowa (20) were convicted and sentenced by a Harare magistrate for unlawful possession of a firearm.

In December 2023, they were arrested on charges of motor vehicle robbery. A search conducted after their arrest led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle wrapped in sack material.

The three men failed to produce a firearm certificate for the rifle, resulting in a 10-month prison sentence, with 4 months suspended, leaving each with a 6-month term behind bars.


Source - The Chronicle

