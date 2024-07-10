Mnangagwa moves Gukurahundi genocide hearings launch to Sunday

News / National

by Staff reporter

The official launch of Gukurahundi community hearings by President Mnangagwa on Sunday has been met with enthusiasm from religious leaders and political analysts. They commend the Second Republic for addressing the early 1980s dispute, providing affected communities a platform for truth-telling and reconciliation.Initially scheduled for Saturday, the launch will now take place on Sunday at the State House in Bulawayo. Chiefs will prepare for the community outreach program, which they will lead, aiming for national healing.Religious leaders, such as Roman Catholic Church Archbishop Alex Thomas and Council of Churches in Africa Bishop Rocky Moyo, emphasize the importance of this process for allowing people to openly discuss and heal from Gukurahundi's impacts. They stress that traditional leaders' involvement ensures a community-focused approach.Political analyst Mr. Teddy Ncube calls the hearings a significant moment in Zimbabwe's history, reflecting the government's commitment to reconciliation and addressing historical injustices. He highlights the importance of traditional chiefs' roles, which add authenticity and ensure the program resonates with the community.The hearings are expected to bring closure, address grievances, and foster a more inclusive and unified future for Zimbabwe.