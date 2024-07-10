Mhindirira FC Platinum bound?

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is reportedly keen on signing a midfielder, with an official announcement expected soon. Despite social media claims of a completed deal, FC Platinum communications officer Chido Chizondo could not confirm it, stating updates will follow once official.Highlanders CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo confirmed parting ways with Mhindirira, whose contract expired on June 30. Negotiations failed as Highlanders owed Mhindirira US$6,000 in signing-on fees and offered $4,000 in part-payment, but Mhindirira chose not to renew.Mhindirira's tenure at Highlanders saw limited playtime due to injury and disciplinary issues. He was once close to leaving, but coach Kaindu insisted on keeping him, leading to regular appearances in the first 17 games of the 2024 season.Highlanders are also interested in Bulawayo Chiefs forward Never Rauzhi and Arenel central defender Arthur Ndlovu, aiming to loan Rauzhi till the season's end. Meanwhile, Hwange FC is reportedly signing former CAPS United striker Dominic Chungwa and bringing back former players Winston Mhango and Takabva Mawaya. Central defender Raymond Uchena, who previously worked with Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama, is also expected to join. However, Hwange FC administrator Khumbulani Mbano has yet to confirm these signings.The mid-season transfer window, which started at the beginning of the month, will continue until the end of the month.