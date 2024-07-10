Zanu-PF suspends Tendai Charuka

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has suspended Tendai Charuka from the party, effective immediately.The decision was communicated in a letter from provincial vice chairperson Victor Mpofu, following a leadership meeting of Central Committee members in the Province on June 23.Charuka is instructed not to hold any party position or identify as a member of ZANU-PF during the suspension period.The specific reasons for his suspension were not immediately disclosed.More to follow....