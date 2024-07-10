News / National
Zanu-PF suspends Tendai Charuka
10 Jul 2024 at 16:20hrs | Views
ZANU-PF has suspended Tendai Charuka from the party, effective immediately.
The decision was communicated in a letter from provincial vice chairperson Victor Mpofu, following a leadership meeting of Central Committee members in the Province on June 23.
Charuka is instructed not to hold any party position or identify as a member of ZANU-PF during the suspension period.
The specific reasons for his suspension were not immediately disclosed.
More to follow....
Source - The Chronicle