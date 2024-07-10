Tragic end to fight for passengers

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-year-old rank marshal from Nkulumane 12 in Bulawayo, Saul Ncube, has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a fellow tout during a fight over passengers.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed that the incident occurred on July 7.Ncube and his colleague had a dispute over passengers, with Ncube questioning why the other tout was loading passengers outside the terminus on an unregistered vehicle.This disagreement escalated into a physical altercation, during which Ncube allegedly stabbed the other tout once in the left side of the abdomen and once on the left palm with an Okapi knife.The victim was subsequently hospitalized at Mpilo Central Hospital while Saul Ncube was arrested following a police report.