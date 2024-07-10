Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stabs girlfriend for cheating

by Staff reporter
10 Jul 2024 at 16:21hrs | Views
A 28-year-old man from Shurugwi, Cleo Nyakatera, has been arrested for stabbing his girlfriend multiple times following a dispute over alleged infidelity. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko reported that the incident occurred on July 6, 2024, around 10 pm at Mambowa business center in Shurugwi.

Nyakatera, who works as an artisanal miner at Wanderer Mine, returned home from work and did not find his girlfriend there. He later found her at Mambowa business center drinking beer with another man, whom she claimed was her new boyfriend. This discovery led to a heated argument between Nyakatera and his girlfriend, during which she allegedly struck him on the head with an empty beer bottle.

Later that evening, around 10 pm, the woman returned home drunk, and another altercation ensued between the couple. This time, Nyakatera allegedly struck her on the head with an empty beer bottle, causing her to fall down and bleed profusely. He then reportedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed her several times in the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, where she is said to be fighting for her life. Nyakatera was arrested following the incident and faces charges related to the assault.

Source - newsday

