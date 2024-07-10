Over US$2 000 collected as BCC, police raid gold panners

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has reported that it collected over US$2,000 in fines for environmental violations across its jurisdiction and water catchment areas, according to its latest minutes addressing environmental issues and land degradation in Greater Bulawayo.The council conducted joint patrols in Umzingwane, Upper, and Lower Ncema areas, resulting in the arrest of 36 illegal gold panners, bringing the total to 80 since January 2024.Additionally, 65 tools were confiscated and handed over to Esigodini police as exhibits.In efforts against mineral and sand poaching, extended operations focused on high-density suburbs led to the confiscation of six scotchcarts and impounding of five trucks for sand extraction.During these operations, 35 tickets were issued to offenders, with US$2,295 collected from 26 paid tickets; nine tickets remain outstanding, totaling US$2,649.72.Surveillance patrols have notably reduced illegal gold panning at locations like the National University of Science and Technology premises, Killarney, Emhlangeni, and Khumalo pit.Regarding the illegal sale of pit sand, BCC recorded 50 trucks at two sites, resulting in fines that realized US$500. The council emphasized the urgent need for repairs to access roads leading to these sites.