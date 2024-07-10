Power challenges delay Go Beer re-opening

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru Mayor Martin Chivhoko announced at a recent full council meeting that the servicing of equipment at the city's beer concern, Go Beer, has been completed. However, plans for reopening are hindered by frequent power cuts, which they anticipate resolving by October 2024.The repairs included servicing existing equipment, fixing boilers, and acquiring a new automated machine for the 'Shake Shake' product.Chivhoko emphasized that reopening Go Beer would not only revive Gweru's brewing industry but also generate employment and stimulate economic growth. Operations at Go Beer Farm, where 23 hectares of wheat have been planted, are progressing well and are expected to supply raw materials for the brewery while contributing to local food security.The resuscitation of Go Beer follows years of promises by previous administrations, with a failed partnership in 2020 with an unnamed opaque beer manufacturer. The brewery closed in 2014 due to mismanagement and financial woes, accumulating a US$2.6 million debt. Despite subsequent audits and closures of associated beerhalls, no perpetrators have been held accountable.Since 2009, the city has allocated over US$2.2 million to settle debts and compensate retrenched employees, despite the loss of attached assets like equipment and cattle.