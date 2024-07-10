'Rapist cops' remanded in custody

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three police officers from Chituripasi Police Base in Beitbridge East, accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on three separate occasions in June, have been remanded in custody until July 23.The Attorney-General's office did not release their bail order on time, delaying their release despite the State's assent to their bail placement.Their lawyer, Muchihwande Sithole, apologized for the delay in court and requested a shorter remand period, but prosecutor Tsitsi Mutukwa insisted on the standard two-week remand.The officers - Courage Majoni, Jabulani Museba, and Enock Nyamupandu - are denying the allegations. It is alleged that Museba raped the complainant in a bathroom on June 5, threatening her with violence if she reported it.Majoni allegedly assaulted her in a similar manner three days later, and Nyamupandu reportedly raped her at knifepoint on June 13.The complainant disclosed the alleged abuse to her mother upon returning to Bulawayo, leading to the report and subsequent arrest of the officers by Western Commonage Police Station.