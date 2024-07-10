Inclusive political dialogue can save Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zapu, led by President Sibangilizwe Nkomo, has called for inclusive political dialogue to address Zimbabwe's deepening social, economic, and political crises, asserting that the ruling Zanu-PF government cannot resolve these issues alone.Nkomo emphasized the need for a nationalist approach akin to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo's vision, criticizing current efforts such as the Political Actors Dialogue for their limited success in uniting political parties.He highlighted Zapu's historical role in fostering national unity and proposed engaging all like-minded citizens to chart a way forward amidst the ongoing crisis. Nkomo also lamented the lack of progress on initiatives like establishing a Joshua Nkomo and Liberators day, which he believes could commemorate Zimbabwe's liberation efforts more effectively.Ambrose Sibindi from the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions echoed similar sentiments, stressing the necessity of electoral reforms to ensure fair elections and inclusive governance. He criticized Zanu-PF's perceived dominance and called for a neutral stakeholder initiative to facilitate meaningful dialogue.In response, Zanu-PF's Farai Marapira expressed the party's readiness for constructive engagement but emphasized the need for sincerity and positivity in dialogue efforts. Marapira asserted that Zanu-PF remains open to discussions with all parties willing to engage in nation-building initiatives aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision for progress and unity.Overall, while differing in their assessments of past dialogues and reform needs, both Zapu and civil society figures underscored the urgency of inclusive and effective political engagement to address Zimbabwe's multifaceted challenges.