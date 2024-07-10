Break-in at Mnangagwa nephew's office

News / National

by Staff reporter

Unknown individuals broke into Tourism and Hospitality Industry deputy minister Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa's office at the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) building in Harare, accessing the premises through the ceiling.Tongai Mnangagwa confirmed the break-in, expressing uncertainty about whether anything was stolen, as investigations are ongoing.Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi affirmed that investigations into the incident are underway, marking another security breach reminiscent of past incidents during Zanu-PF's internal power struggles.This break-in recalls similar security breaches at offices associated with then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa during factional tensions within Zanu-PF.Mnangagwa's offices were targeted multiple times, generating significant turmoil amid factionalism over leadership succession following Robert Mugabe's era.These incidents, including an infamous 2014 case where cyanide was sprayed into Mnangagwa's office, have often sparked controversy, with some suggesting they were orchestrated to manipulate public perception.In a separate but related incident, unknown perpetrators recently broke into the residence of Mnangagwa's son, David Mnangagwa, who serves as deputy minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion.The break-in at David's residence involved stolen items and the unsettling discovery of bullets left behind, exacerbating security concerns within the Mnangagwa family circle.These events underscore ongoing tensions and security challenges within Zimbabwean political circles amid calls for stability and adherence to constitutional norms regarding leadership tenure.