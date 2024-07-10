Another Chivayo audio leaked

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a new development concerning the controversial US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) tender scandal, a leaked audio recording has shed light on the bitter fallout between tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and Mike Chimombe, former business associates.The dispute arose shortly after payments began flowing in March, following the signing of the deal in February 2023, just ahead of the August general elections. The scandal primarily revolves around a US$40 million component, with the entire deal totaling over US$100 million, as revealed by The NewsHawks.Chivayo, Chimombe, and Moses Mpofu acted as agents in the deal brokered between Zec and South African printing company Ren-Form. However, the deal has come under intense scrutiny from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), which is investigating allegations of fraud and money laundering.Despite the investigation, Chivayo, known for his close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other key figures, appears to have political protection, contrasting with Chimombe and Mpofu, who are currently incarcerated over separate fraud charges related to the US$88 million Presidential Goats Scheme.The Zacc probe was prompted by another leaked audio where Chivayo boasted of his influence over President Mnangagwa and detailed payments made to various individuals involved in the tender, including Zec chair Priscilla Chigumba, intelligence chief Isaac Moyo, and others.