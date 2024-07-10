News / National
SANDF soldier killed in DRC
10 Jul 2024
A South African soldier has died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The South African National Defence Force says he was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded at a base in the city of Beni on Monday.
Circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated.
Last month, two South African soldiers were killed when M23 rebels attacked the town of Sake.
Source - enca