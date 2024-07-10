Zimbabwean truck drivers disappear with load of maize in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Admin post for me,It happened today.



The fleet planner send his driver details.



Driver name plus trucks registration details plus copy of ID and License to load maize meal,The drivers loaded 2 trucks Germiston to Durban and never delivered. Phones is off pic.twitter.com/sZJshFBchG — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) July 9, 2024

TWO Zimbabwean truck drivers have disappeared with a staggering 68 tonnes of maize in South Africa.The incident exposed by Vehicle Trackers on it's X account (formerly Twitter) occurred during a routine trip from Germiston to Durban in South Africa.Tinashe Matare who was using Peter Moyo's driver's licence and Arthur Nyamayaro reportedly vanished along with the valuable cargo on 9 July 2024.Scania R420 truck with registration number KC41NT-GP and an International truck registration number KF27RZ-GP are also missing.It is unclear whether the drivers were highjacked or they set sail to a different destination with the maize.