Zimbabwean truck drivers disappear with load of maize in SA
10 Jul 2024
TWO Zimbabwean truck drivers have disappeared with a staggering 68 tonnes of maize in South Africa.
The incident exposed by Vehicle Trackers on it's X account (formerly Twitter) occurred during a routine trip from Germiston to Durban in South Africa.
Tinashe Matare who was using Peter Moyo's driver's licence and Arthur Nyamayaro reportedly vanished along with the valuable cargo on 9 July 2024.
Scania R420 truck with registration number KC41NT-GP and an International truck registration number KF27RZ-GP are also missing.
It is unclear whether the drivers were highjacked or they set sail to a different destination with the maize.
Admin post for me,It happened today.— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) July 9, 2024
The fleet planner send his driver details.
Driver name plus trucks registration details plus copy of ID and License to load maize meal,The drivers loaded 2 trucks Germiston to Durban and never delivered. Phones is off pic.twitter.com/sZJshFBchG
Source - Byo24News