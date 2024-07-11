Supreme Court Dismisses ZACC Appeal Against Wadyajena Judgement

News / National

by Ndou Paul

In a significant legal blow, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed an appeal by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commissioner (ZACC) against a lower court's judgement in favor of Justice Mayor Wadyajena.ZACC had appealed the judgement, which ordered them to return a fleet of cars seized from Mayor Logistics (Private) Limited, a company linked to Wadyajena.However, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal due to the NPAs failure to comply with Rule 55 (5) of the Supreme Court rules (2018), which requires the payment of security costs.According to court documents, the appeal was deemed abandoned and dismissed in terms of Sub-rule (6) of Rule 55 of the same rules.The dismissal of the appeal is a major victory for Wadyajena, who has been embroiled in a legal battle with ZACC over the seized cars.