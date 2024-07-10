USD10 million NSSA heist thwarted

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare has decisively thwarted an attempt by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) chair Emmanuel Fundira, in collaboration with executives from the local software company Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS), to stage a $10 million ICT tender heist.Documents reveal that Fundira used his power through "chairman's action" to pressure NSSA's board into reviving the deal, despite the pension fund having previously lost a similar amount. A ministry official confirmed the deal has been blocked and suspended, pending investigation and eventual cancellation.Fundira's arbitrary impositions on the board, referred to as chairman's actions, have been thrown out, leading to the suspension of the tender. He has been forcefully demanding the contract's restoration, suggesting a vested personal interest. This situation has caused division within NSSA management and raised concerns among government officials about further exposure of the $1.2 billion pension fund through a potentially failing contract.Alarmingly, Fundira also wants NSSA to stop its court action against TTCS while paying the company more money, which could result in further losses for the pensioners' funds. Court papers show that NSSA is arguing the contract was invalid or breached the agreement signed on October 31, 2013, seeking $10 million in damages plus interest. On the other hand, TTCS is claiming $7.37 million against NSSA for maintenance fees and software licenses. The matter is currently at the pre-trial conference stage.Despite these ongoing court cases, which have been consolidated due to similar causes of action, Fundira continues to push for the deal's revival, starting with an immediate additional payment of around $2 million to TTCS. The Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare has intervened to protect the pensioners' funds, with the intention to investigate and ultimately cancel the corrupt deal.