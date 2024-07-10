Latest News Editor's Choice


SA police on hunting for Zimbabwean murder suspect

by Staff reporter
10 Jul 2024 at 15:19hrs | Views
POLICE in South Africa have launched an "intensive hunt" for a Zimbabwean suspect linked to a series of violent crimes including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The wanted man has been identified as Lovemore Musoyi.

In a statement, the South African Police Services (Saps) alleged Musoyi was responsible for terrorising Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton, Rakgoadi policing area in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo Province near Zimbabwe.

"The South African Police Services detectives in the Sekhukhune District have launched a massive manhunt to arrest the most wanted suspect, Lovemore Musoyi, a Zimbabwean national believed to be around 35 years old. Musoyi is wanted in connection with more than 10 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, armed robberies, house robberies, business robberies, kidnapping, assaults, stock theft, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that occurred in Elandskraal, Motetema, Dennilton, Rakgoadi policing area in Sekhukhune District," read part of the statement by Saps Limpopo provincial spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

"Recent incidents involving Musoyi occurred on 20 June 2024 at approximately 19:45, where he and accomplices carried out a brazen business robbery at a tuck shop in Mafisheng village. During the robbery, Musoyi viciously attacked a male victim, whom he accused of betrayal, and proceeded to assault him with an axe. The criminals then looted the shop, stealing both money and soft drinks before fleeing the scene."

According to Saps, Musoyi on January 1, 2023, escaped from a police vehicle at Moutse Mall in Dennilton while en route to Witbank Correctional Services.

"This escape occurred alongside two other suspects, who were subsequently re-arrested. Furthermore, on 02 February 2024, Musoyi engaged in a violent altercation at his ex-girlfriend's residence, resulting in him shooting his ex-girlfriend's brother in the mouth before he fled the scene with a television set," said Ledwaba.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered a team of investigators to intensify efforts to locate and apprehend Musoyi while the public is urged to provide any information that may lead to his arrest.

"Anyone with information about the wanted suspect Lovemore Musoyi should contact Lieutenant Colonel Boshomane on 0027079 894 5501 or crime stop number 00278600 10111 or nearest police station or use MySAPSApp," he said.

Zimbabweans who escaped criminal activities back home have teamed up across Limpopo and joined other criminal ranks in that country where they live in bases around Polokwane. Taking advantage of a porous borderline between the two countries, these criminals make sporadic raids in either country where they randomly select targets.

One of Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals Musa Taj Abdul was arrested in Beitbridge where he had teamed up with gang members including a serving policeman to attack a target but were foiled when one of their victims in Harare spotted them and alerted police.

Police in Beitbridge are at the moment investigating at least two murders that occurred near the border where firearms were used. Hard criminals and contraband smugglers hang in the treacherous bushes of the Limpopo banks where they ponce on cigarettes and other goods smugglers and at times engage in cross-border livestock rustling. Others are engaged in motor vehicle smuggling where expensive late-model cars are driven across the dry Limpopo riverbed.

Source - newsday

