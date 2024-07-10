Dembare battle to contain crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS management are fighting with their back to the wall to save the situation at their club after the players refused to take to the training pitch for the fourth day running yesterday in a crisis that threatens the upcoming blockbuster clash with old foes Highlanders.The players yesterday demanded an audience with the management in their battle to recover outstanding bonuses and what they are owed in signing-on fees. Club executive chairman Moses Maunganidze had to rush to the training ground at Alex Sports Club where he addressed the players.DeMbare secretary-general Webster Marechera also visited the training ground where the preparations for this Sunday's match against Highlanders at Rufaro have failed to take place since last Thursday. After the engagement with the players yesterday, Maunganidze, who last week played down the situation in their camp, emerged confident the Glamour Boys will be able to put their woes behind them in time for the big match."It's common cause that we are facing Highlanders on Sunday and there have been disturbances within our camp. I gave a statement last Thursday that all was under control, which statement I don't depart from," he said."Today I am here at training, I have engaged the boys and we're in the process of sorting out the issues of concern in so far as three things are concerned. One is the issue of balance on signing-on fees and unpaid bonuses."That's the reason I came here to address them. We are making all frantic efforts to ensure that by the time we play Bosso the situation will be back to normal in terms of full throttle training and focus on the big game that we ought to win, so that we pay dividends to the good cause that we have started as a club especially as we turn around the second half of the season," said Maunganidze.But it appears not much was achieved from the meeting yesterday as the players, who are owed varying amounts, reflected on the empty promises from previous engagements and the apparent broken trust.A Dynamos player, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the players were still not satisfied after the address by Maunganidze and was pessimistic they will be able to train today, unless a firm commitment was made in the form of securing part payments. They claimed club treasurer Musa Gwasira also addressed them recently but nothing was delivered."The situation here is not looking good," said the player."As players, we are hoping that our bosses would show concern but it seems like they don't care about our welfare."Already we have played 17 games and all we have received are empty promises. Without receiving our dues, we won't train."I tell you, if they have come and say we are paying you something today and set a staggering payment plan that was going to be a different case. We have entertained plenty lies and that's enough," said the player.The match against Highlanders traditionally is a crowd-puller which usually comes with a hefty cheque and the Dynamos players know this is the opportunity to arm-twist the management to get at least something from what they are owed.Recent statistics show that besides this Battle of Zimbabwe blockbuster, DeMbare have been struggling to get decent crowds at home.Dynamos players received their salaries from their principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings. The club has an obligation to pay allowances and bonuses, which are believed to be pegged at US$100 for a win, which rises to US$200 when they play against top teams like Ngezi Platinum Stars, CAPS United, FC Platinum and Highlanders.In contrast, their opponents Highlanders are reportedly paying about US$250 as winning bonus, thanks to their sponsorship deal with Better Brands.DeMbare chairman Maunganidze confirmed salaries are well-catered for but the gloomy financial environment their club is operating in has hampered their capacity to pay allowances and bonuses timeously.At a time when their major source of income at the turnstiles has been affected by poor attendances, their sponsorship deal with Sakunda Holdings has helped the club survive the turbulence for this long."In as far as I may not go into the nitty-gritties of how those funds are rolled out in terms of the needs of the club, the bottom line is that our financial needs are wholly funded by Sakunda."It's one thing to get a salary and it's another thing to have it delayed. But we have to appreciate that in this harsh economic environment, we are not behind in terms of our salaries."We commit to pay all outstanding allowances and bonuses. That's why I am saying I cannot get into the nitty-gritties as to when and how this is going to be resolved."But as I speak to you this is work in progress and I don't doubt my submission that sooner or later this will be water under the bridge," said Maunganidze.