Street kids terrorise pedestrians in CBD

News / National

by Staff reportyer

The Harare central business district has been plagued by a group of street children, aged between 10 and 20, who are involved in snatching wigs, jewelry, cell phones, purses, and other valuables from unsuspecting pedestrians, especially women and schoolchildren. These children, often in collusion with vendors who take a share of the stolen items, have turned once peaceful areas like Africa Unity Square and Harare Gardens into chaotic zones.Children as young as five engage in aggressive begging, gripping people's legs until they are given money or food. Victims, such as Ms. Yvette Shekede and Ms. Ruvimbo Mazanza, have recounted their experiences of being robbed in broad daylight. Many pedestrians, particularly women, now travel in groups to avoid harassment.The street kids also exploit traffic lights to snatch valuables from pedestrians, with some of them being directed by their parents. This situation has led to calls for increased police patrols and intervention. National Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has urged victims to report incidents for further investigation.Efforts to reach Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume for comment have been unsuccessful. The ongoing issue highlights the urgent need for a coordinated response to protect the public and address the exploitation of children in Harare.