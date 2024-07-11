4 die in road crash

News / National

by Staff reportyer

A tragic accident occurred near the Sunway City turn-off along the Harare-Mutare highway, resulting in four fatalities and ten injuries. The incident happened yesterday afternoon when a commuter omnibus with 18 passengers veered off the road and overturned after the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled three times before coming to a stop.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the details, noting that the injured victims are receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. The police are conducting further investigations into the accident.Motorists, especially public service vehicle drivers, are urged to avoid speeding and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies.