Zimbabwe road works to continue post-Sadc Summit

News / National

by Staff reportyer

The massive road rehabilitation programme in Harare ahead of the SADC Summit next month will continue after the event, with beautification works already underway along the completed 6km stretch of Boulevard Road in Mount Hampden.Tree planting is currently in progress along this road, which extends from the new Parliament Building to the Harare-Bindura highway roundabout.In addition to road rehabilitation, the Second Republic has prioritized other infrastructure development projects nationwide, focusing not only on major highways but also suburban roads. Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development chair Knowledge Kaitano emphasized in a StarFM interview that the road rehabilitation efforts will persist beyond the SADC summit as part of the broader National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), aligned with Vision 2030.Chief Director of Roads in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer David Jana, acknowledged the public’s concerns regarding urban road conditions. He highlighted that the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2, declared a state of disaster by President Mnangagwa through Statutory Instrument 47 of 2021, continues to address these issues with ongoing works by urban and rural councils.The Ministry of Transport confirmed various ongoing projects. Beautification efforts on Chairman Mao Boulevard, including tree planting and kerb stone preparations, are progressing. The Harare-Mazowe Road dualisation project and the construction of the Gwebi River Bridge are underway, with plans to create a four-lane highway.Local contractor Bitumen World is working on a 13km stretch of Old Mazowe Road from Westgate roundabout, expected to be completed by July 31. Upgrades include transforming Nemakonde Road into a four-lane highway and constructing a new single bridge along Old Mazowe Road, with a temporary bridge also under construction.The Ministry also noted progress on Sam Nujoma Extension, with plans to transform it into a four-lane highway. Recently, a local contractor completed reworking a 5km stretch of Harare Drive in northern Mount Pleasant, with premarking works finished on the road. The Mucheke River Bridge construction is part of the Harare-Beitbridge Road Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project, which includes a four-lane road through Masvingo CBD.The Ministry of Transport has informed motorists about road works scheduled from July 15 to August 10, 2024, along the Harare-Mutare Highway, which will cause traffic disruptions due to upgrades at the Mabvazuva Intersection and the installation of traffic lights.