War veterans benefit from free medical outreach

In a move to enhance the health of veterans of the liberation struggle, the Government, in collaboration with the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS), has initiated a national medical outreach program.This initiative aims to provide thousands of veterans with free screenings for non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension, focusing on early detection and intervention for conditions like prostate cancer, cervical cancer, hypertension, and diabetes.During a visit to the Chitungwiza outreach center, Permanent Secretary for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Mr. Clive Mphambela, emphasized the Government's commitment to improving the welfare of the nation’s liberators. He highlighted President Mnangagwa's vision of achieving adequate health coverage for all Zimbabweans by 2030, underscoring the importance of veterans in this mission.The screening program is designed to identify health risks early, leading to better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life for veterans. Many veterans expressed their gratitude for the initiative, appreciating the accessibility of healthcare services. Mrs. Messiah Kamusoko, a 64-year-old veteran from Chitungwiza, noted that the free screenings address health issues related to conditions endured during the liberation struggle. Another veteran, Mrs. Lilian Kanosawa, aged 60, found the outreach beneficial, having been screened for cervical cancer, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.This outreach follows recent home visits and needs assessments conducted by the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges faced by war veterans. The insights gained from these visits are guiding the Government in effectively addressing the veterans' needs through initiatives like the medical outreach program.