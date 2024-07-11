Zanu-PF pays tribute to nationalist Aaron Milner

News / National

by Staff reportyer

ZANU-PF has paid tribute to the late Aaron Michael Milner, a prominent freedom fighter who played a crucial role in the liberation of several Southern African countries. Milner passed away from pneumonia at his home in Borrowdale, Harare, on June 22 at the age of 92.Born on May 31, 1932, in Bubi District, Matabeleland North, Milner was the son of a Lithuanian Jewish businessman, Joseph Milner, and a Zulu mother, Esther Fungwayo Cele. He spent his early life in the villages of Bubi, Mbembesi, and Tsholotsho and was educated at Embakwe Mission in Plumtree.In a statement, Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr. Obert Mpofu described Milner as a staunch believer in the freedom of Zambia and the Southern African region. Milner's significant contributions included holding important positions within the Zambian Government and the Union of Moderate Parties. His strong ties with UNIP of Zambia, which led the country to independence, played a critical role in Zimbabwe's quest for independence.During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Milner was instrumental in efforts to unite the warring factions within ZAPU. He organized transport and logistics for cadres to resolve their divisions in Mboroma, Zambia. Milner also called out the repressive apartheid regime in South Africa and Ian Smith's regime in Zimbabwe, using his influential government positions in Zambia to support liberation fighters across the region.After serving in various capacities in the Zambian Government, including as Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs, and secretary-general of UNIP, Milner returned to Harare, Zimbabwe, in 1981, where he lived until his death. The Zimbabwean Government granted him a State-assisted funeral, and his body was taken back to Zambia for burial.Milner is survived by six children - Ignatius, Sylvester, Philip, Patrick, Jackie, and Michelle - along with 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.