Zanu-PF closely monitoring regional polls

News / National

by Staff reportyer

ZANU-PF is closely monitoring the upcoming elections in Mozambique, Namibia, and Botswana to evaluate the ability of revolutionary parties in the region to resist infiltration by detractors.The ruling party's Secretary-General, Obert Mpofu, highlighted that former liberation movements within SADC will soon convene to discuss strategies to shield themselves from "colonial infiltration and irrational, detractive countries."Dr. Mpofu noted that the democratic processes in the region are providing valuable insights on how Zanu-PF and other former liberation movements can preserve their ethos and credentials. He expressed concerns about the recent South African elections, where the African National Congress lost its majority for the first time since 1994 and had to form a government of national unity with the Democratic Alliance and smaller parties. He emphasized the need for vigilance against "the enemy's hand" in the region and the importance of revolutionary parties being cautious to avoid regional instability.Mpofu stated that ZANU-PF is learning from these elections and is aware of the potential threats posed by external forces. The upcoming elections in Mozambique, Namibia, and Botswana are seen as critical opportunities to gain further insights and reinforce their strategies.