13 year-old football star in the making

by Staff reporter

FILABUSI B Primary School pupil, Thabo Omuhle Sibanda (13) was the only soccer player from his school to make it into the Insiza District team for the provincial championships to be held at Mzingwane High School on FridayHe was named the best player in the event and is expected to carry on from where he left,Sibanda has a good basic grasp of football fundamentals and looks one for the future.