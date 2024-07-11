Poor fielding costs Chevrons again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe faced defeat in the third T20I against India due to poor fielding, losing by 23 runs at Harare Sports Club. Despite a strong innings by Dion Myers, who scored his maiden T20I half-century, Zimbabwe could only manage 159/6 in response to India's 182/4, led by captain Shubman Gill's solid batting performance.Zimbabwe's fielding lapses, including dropped catches contrasting with India's sharp fielding, were highlighted as crucial factors in their loss. Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe's captain, expressed disappointment over the fielding errors and acknowledged the ongoing struggles with opening partnerships in batting. He credited Blessing Muzarabani's bowling performance but stressed the need for improvement across the team, particularly in fielding and batting consistency.India, who won the toss and opted to bat, saw a strong performance from Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Gill scoring 66 runs and Gaikwad contributing 49 runs before being dismissed. Zimbabwe made changes in their lineup with Richard Ngarava and Tadiwanashe Marumani coming in, but the team's overall performance fell short, leaving them trailing 2-1 in the five-match series.