Zimbabwe police hunt 'vicious women' in viral assault video

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are actively searching for a group of women involved in a disturbing viral video where they are seen brutally whipping a naked woman with switches. Some of the assailants, captured in the nearly 5-minute video, are wearing school uniforms.In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) addressed the issue, urging the victim to come forward and file a report to ensure the perpetrators face justice. They also called on the public to provide any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or visit the nearest Police Station.