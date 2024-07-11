Facelift for Chirundu

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chirundu is poised for significant improvements following the acquisition of equipment by the Chirundu Local Board through devolution funds. With an allocation of US$638,982.57, the local board obtained essential tools including a front-end loader, D6 Dozer, a 15m3 Tipper Truck, and 10 skip bins. These acquisitions were commissioned by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, who emphasized their alignment with national development goals aiming for an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.Chombo stressed the importance of these projects in supporting economic growth through enhanced service delivery in areas like road rehabilitation, sewage, and water reticulation. She urged the Chirundu Town Board, a key entry point into the country, to maintain high standards of cleanliness and service delivery with the aid of the new skip bins.Chairperson of the Chirundu Local Board, Councillor Revai Chaoma, expressed optimism about the equipment's potential to reduce service delivery costs and improve infrastructure maintenance, particularly in road rehabilitation efforts.