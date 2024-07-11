Matopo Hills clean-up campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Matopo-based environmental conservation organization has launched a series of clean-up campaigns aimed at preserving the heritage site where Cecil John Rhodes is buried.Located atop a granite hill within Matobo National Park, the site has been marred by significant littering, prompting the initiative by Knowledge With Action Conservation Education.Founder Nqobile Mkhwananzi highlighted the need to maintain cleanliness at this renowned tourist attraction, emphasizing the importance of leaving a positive impression on visitors.The clean-up efforts, initiated recently and scheduled to continue until September, aim to address pollution concerns and ensure the preservation of Matopo Hills' status as a World Heritage Site. The campaign has received support from local authorities, including Chief Nyangazonke Ndiweni, who pledged logistical assistance by providing a truck for the clean-up exercises. Parks and Wildlife Management Authority has also endorsed and encouraged these efforts, underscoring the significance of environmental stewardship in safeguarding the site's natural and cultural heritage.Matobo Hills is celebrated not only for its historical significance, being the resting place of Cecil John Rhodes, but also for its rich collection of rock art dating back over 13,000 years. The ongoing clean-up campaign reflects a community-driven commitment to preserving this unique landscape and promoting sustainable tourism practices in Zimbabwe's Matopo region.