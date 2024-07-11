Zimbabweans to protest Mnangagwa's SADC Chairmanship in Zambia

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's upcoming chairmanship of the SADC regional body have organized a protest in Zambia due to fears of harsh reprisals at home.The demonstration is scheduled for July 11 and 12 at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre, as local protests risk severe consequences including arrests, imprisonment, or violence. Mnangagwa has signaled a crackdown on dissent ahead of assuming the SADC chairmanship, with over 70 opposition activists already detained for alleged participation in unauthorized gatherings.The opposition to Mnangagwa's leadership is underscored by posters circulating online with messages like "No to ED's SADC Chairmanship," decrying what critics describe as Zimbabwe's military dictatorship marked by corruption, nepotism, poverty, and repression. Zimbabwean authorities, including Zanu-PF's Director of Information Farai Marapira, have warned of readiness to suppress any dissent, a stance that has drawn condemnation from international bodies like Human Rights Watch (HRW).HRW has called on SADC to engage Mnangagwa's administration to ensure respect for Zimbabweans' rights to peaceful protest and other freedoms amidst escalating crackdowns on activism. The situation remains tense as activists and opposition groups face increasing pressure ahead of the SADC Summit, highlighting ongoing challenges to civil liberties and political dissent in Zimbabwe.