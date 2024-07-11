News / National
Zimbabwe police arrest 5 'vicious women' in viral assault video
Police have arrested 5 women from Wedza who were seen on a viral video brutally assaulting another woman who had been stripped naked.
The group of women who are in a viral video, mercilessly lashing the with switches.
Some of the assailants in the almost 5-minute video are wearing a school uniform.
They face charges of aggravated indecent assault.
