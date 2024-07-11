Timba and 77 CCC activists to spend another weekend in prison

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Harare senator who is the Citizens Coalition for Change interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 others will spend another weekend in prison after their High Court bail hearing was postponed to July 16 - exactly a month since their arrest - to allow the NPA to file papers in response to their appeal.Timba and 77 other CCC activists are appealing against a lower ruling which denied them bail and the High Court was set to hear the appeal today but were told that the state had applied for more time to consolidate its papers.16 July will mark exactly a month since the 78 were arrested.Timba and 77 other CCC activists, most of them young people, were arrested on June 16 when the Zimbabwe Republic Police raided a private home in Avondale, Harare.They were charged with participating in a gathering with the intent to promote violence, breaches of peace or bigotry, as well as disorderly conduct.The lawyers for the activists told the media that the gathering was a barbecue at the home of Timba, to commemorate June 16, the Day of the African Child.The CCC activists were denied bail, with a Harare magistrate ruling that the detainees were likely to commit similar offences if released. The activists were allegedly assaulted and tortured during their arrest and while in custody.