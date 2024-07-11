Grace Mugabe's son fails to pay maintenance

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Grace Mugabe's son Russel Goreraza was dragged to Concession magistrates courts on Monday after he failed to pay a sum of $7500 maintenance.The 40-year-old Goreraza was ordered to pay $2500 maintenance by a Concession magistrate on January 31 and he defaulted for three months.He was given a wholly suspended sentence and ordered to pay the $7500 before July 12.Munyaradzi Nengomasha prosecuted.