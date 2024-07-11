Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe launches corruption bait manual for cartels

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
11 Jul 2024 at 14:29hrs | Views
Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister Matuke, Secretary for Finance, George Guvamatanga, Deputy Minister for Finance, Kuda Mnangagwa, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Martin Rushwaya and Deputy Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.
In its quest to lure cartels into spreading their looting operation spree on devolution resources (funds), the Zimbabwean government on Wednesday launched an intergovernmental fiscal transfers system administrative manual, a template to end acute corruption while technically taking culprits to Chikurubi Maximum Prison one by one.

Responding to questions raised during an interview after the launch, Secretary for Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, George Guvamatanga reiterated that the manual would trap corruption culprits using deliberate and automatic systems if anyone tampers on accountability, credibility and integrity in their interaction with devolution resources.

"The reason why we come up with this manual is because of our insatiable quest to foster that accountability; so if you go through the manual," Guvamatanga said.

"So you would see that there is very strict control of governance and compliance stated on how those funds are utilised or disbursed. There are even percentages," Guvamatanga assures.

"In my remarks, I have indicated that there are some mathematics which means there is a formula on how much money would go for operations, how much will go for campaigns and for real infrastructure," Guvamatanga added.

"There is a proper guideline and penalties are also stated in this manual in the event that the beneficiaries of devolution funds or those who preside over the distribution do not stick to the guidelines which are provided in this manual," Guvamatanga added.

"So the main reason why we had to design the manual was to create accountability, responsibility, monitoring and evaluation systems in relation to devolution funds," Guvamatanga further assures.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Professor Mthuli Ncube concurred that with government system's monitoring and evaluation by the auditor general's office, this would also complement in curbing abuse of those devolution resources.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Mr Michael Reza has recently said that whistle-blowers play a key role in identifying and uncovering corruption, fraud, waste, abuse and other illegal activities that are often hidden from public view.

Reza said through collaboration with various stakeholders, they have successfully lobbied for the promulgation of whistle-blower legislation.

In the year 2022, Cabinet approved the principles of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill and Mr Reza confirmed that he was pleased to advise that Zimbabwe is making progress.

Other bills have been drafted to strengthen the fight against corruption, among them the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Public Disclosure Bill. The corruption monitoring watchdog institution is therefore certain that all the Bills will be finalised by the current Parliament.

There are several reported cases before the courts where cartels have been arraignment on allegations of siphoning public funds and resources.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Chamisa's lawyer reports General Sanyatwe to Chigumba

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Conductive polymers for heated seats in outdoor stadiums

18 hrs ago | 180 Views

Stanbic Bank named national winners for supporting Micro, SMEs in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Overcoming stereotypes about sports and achieving success

19 hrs ago | 33 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt willing to let people die of COVID-19 just to host SADC Summit?

19 hrs ago | 809 Views

Career Transitions: Football Stars Who Became Great Managers

19 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe should ditch the toxic US dollar

20 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mass deportation still Gayton McKenzie party's top priority

20 hrs ago | 908 Views

Ex-MDC MP takes a dig at 'selfish' Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 738 Views

Dembare's Mangombe itches for victory against Highlanders

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

US$ shortage cripples Bulawayo road works

20 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe economy on the upswing, rating agency says

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt acts against expired, underweight food products

20 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare eye group stages in continental cup

20 hrs ago | 85 Views

Buyanga back in the news, implicated in US$500 000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 257 Views

WHO warns of surge in COVID-19 cases

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses land dispute

20 hrs ago | 646 Views

Nyusi, Masisi and Mnangagwa to sign tripartite agreement

20 hrs ago | 191 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemoration underway

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man confronted for cheating, batters wife

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man floors cop with punches

21 hrs ago | 462 Views

A tale of illegal night trading in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabweans arrested over 1 million Pula copper cable bust

21 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe's errant NGOs ordered to comply

21 hrs ago | 58 Views

Rwanda donates 1 000t maize to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hichilema cautioned against orchestrating protests against Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Dodgy ZIFA leadership struggling to get anything right

21 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bambazonke lawyers in court over US$500K fraud

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa releases ZiG 154m for cash transfers to urbanites

21 hrs ago | 155 Views

3 pedestrians killed in hit, run accidents

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bad news for Bosso

21 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mpofu's company illegally awarded US$9 million street lights tender?

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabweans cross Zambia border for cheaper healthcare, medicines

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

Struggling Shiga Shiga misses Tongai Moyo

11 Jul 2024 at 19:50hrs | 423 Views

Bus conductor fondles woman's private parts

11 Jul 2024 at 19:48hrs | 1438 Views

Zimbabwe criticises nonobjective corruption index ranking

11 Jul 2024 at 18:27hrs | 308 Views

Zimbabwe announces Olympics team

11 Jul 2024 at 18:22hrs | 287 Views

Bosso signs Nqobile Ndlovu

11 Jul 2024 at 18:21hrs | 265 Views

National Sports not ready for 2025 Afcon qualifiers

11 Jul 2024 at 18:21hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe prisons get renamed

11 Jul 2024 at 18:18hrs | 890 Views

Woman traffics brother's daughter into prostitution in South Africa

11 Jul 2024 at 18:17hrs | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man escaped from SA police custody

11 Jul 2024 at 15:30hrs | 631 Views

MKP express dismay at 'racist conduct' of the DA and NGOs

11 Jul 2024 at 15:19hrs | 394 Views

'ZPRA archives handed to British and American govts'

11 Jul 2024 at 14:46hrs | 568 Views

Planned Zambian protest against Mnangagwa flops

11 Jul 2024 at 14:42hrs | 1248 Views

Kenya's William Ruto dismisses all ministers

11 Jul 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1085 Views

Cost-cutting money transfer facility launched

11 Jul 2024 at 14:36hrs | 162 Views

Marapira to officiate Manicaland inaugural tech-transfer expo

11 Jul 2024 at 14:33hrs | 64 Views

New fire station at Mugabe Airport completed

11 Jul 2024 at 14:28hrs | 120 Views