Zimbabwe launches corruption bait manual for cartels

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

In its quest to lure cartels into spreading their looting operation spree on devolution resources (funds), the Zimbabwean government on Wednesday launched an intergovernmental fiscal transfers system administrative manual, a template to end acute corruption while technically taking culprits to Chikurubi Maximum Prison one by one.Responding to questions raised during an interview after the launch, Secretary for Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, George Guvamatanga reiterated that the manual would trap corruption culprits using deliberate and automatic systems if anyone tampers on accountability, credibility and integrity in their interaction with devolution resources."The reason why we come up with this manual is because of our insatiable quest to foster that accountability; so if you go through the manual," Guvamatanga said."So you would see that there is very strict control of governance and compliance stated on how those funds are utilised or disbursed. There are even percentages," Guvamatanga assures."In my remarks, I have indicated that there are some mathematics which means there is a formula on how much money would go for operations, how much will go for campaigns and for real infrastructure," Guvamatanga added."There is a proper guideline and penalties are also stated in this manual in the event that the beneficiaries of devolution funds or those who preside over the distribution do not stick to the guidelines which are provided in this manual," Guvamatanga added."So the main reason why we had to design the manual was to create accountability, responsibility, monitoring and evaluation systems in relation to devolution funds," Guvamatanga further assures.Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; Professor Mthuli Ncube concurred that with government system's monitoring and evaluation by the auditor general's office, this would also complement in curbing abuse of those devolution resources.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Mr Michael Reza has recently said that whistle-blowers play a key role in identifying and uncovering corruption, fraud, waste, abuse and other illegal activities that are often hidden from public view.Reza said through collaboration with various stakeholders, they have successfully lobbied for the promulgation of whistle-blower legislation.In the year 2022, Cabinet approved the principles of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill and Mr Reza confirmed that he was pleased to advise that Zimbabwe is making progress.Other bills have been drafted to strengthen the fight against corruption, among them the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Public Disclosure Bill. The corruption monitoring watchdog institution is therefore certain that all the Bills will be finalised by the current Parliament.There are several reported cases before the courts where cartels have been arraignment on allegations of siphoning public funds and resources.