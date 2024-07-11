Latest News Editor's Choice


Marapira to officiate Manicaland inaugural tech-transfer expo

by Edson Mapani in Buhera
11 Jul 2024
Preparations for the inaugural Manicaland Rural Development, technology advancement and knowledge transfer exhibition are at an advance stage at Mutomba Hillside Citadel in Buhera, whilst the deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; Honourable Davis Marapira will be officiating, various development partners have confirmed.

The provincial mega event is set to run from the 18th-19th of July under the theme "Full Swing to Rural Development, Technological Advancement and Livehoods Transformation".

Exhibitors are poised to showcase the indispensable role of technology and innovative knowledge technology transfer initiatives in the revitalisation of Zimbabwe's rural landscape whilst reinforcing President Mungangwa's vision of an upper, middle class income economy by 2030.

Coalition for Agricultural Graduates of Zimbabwe (CAGOZ) together with other development partners
such as the Zimbabwe Integrated Commercial Farmers Union (ZICFU) and Max Uzande Consultancy have been at the forefront of championing the transformative role of technology and knowledge transfer in pursuit of sustainable rural development.

Dickson Kubvakacha, the CAGOZ president said that "the preparations had begun earliest and they are expecting a bumper turnout".

"We have started our preparations on the ground already and it was unanimously agreed that the Deputy Minister(Davis Marapira) will officiate at the expo. We are mobilizing a gathering of 3000 people as we seek to entrench the rural development matra in order to create employment, curb drug and substance abuse, reduce migration, child marriages; and promote superb retirement hubs for the working classes," Kubvakacha said.

"We have identified Honourable Mutomba's rural homestead as an epitome of success and well organised rural set up.The farmer has successfully transformed his arid and rugged rural homeb(region 4/5) into a high standard business hub that boasts of many enterprises that include cattle,bsheep, goats, dogs, breeder chickens, hatcheries, fisheries, piggery and a variety of thriving crop enterprises," Kubvakacha added.

"There is also a state of the art irrigation infrastructure and massive solar plant .On this backdrop, we are of the high conviction that our people have a lot to learn from this properly selected venue," Kubvakacha noted.

Meanwhile, Mr Max Tawanda Uzande from Max Zande Consultancy said they are elated to be launching their top-notch livestock security collars for small-holder communal farmers in Buhera.

"We are exclusive independent distributors of farm ranger livestock security collars which help farmers safeguard and monitor their livestock against creditor attacks or theft; and can be monitored by as many people from wherever they are," Uzande said.

"We are very happy to be introducing farm ranger livestock security collar within the small holder communal farmers in Zimbabwe in Buhera starting at Mr Mutomba's homestead," he added.

"We are very excited to be at that place since it is going to be the first location to launch it for the rest of the livestock farmers in Zimbabwe," Uzande remarks.


The National Chairman of Cotton Producers and Marketers of Zimbabwe, Mr Stewart Mubonderi said that as an organisation that works with CAGOZ in its aim of advancing President Mungangwa's vision of rural development, the expo will be a perfect opportunity for the cross pollination of ideas for the betterment of the rural folk.

The expo aligns seamless with the broader policy frameworks of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) which have consistently emphasised the pivotal role of tertiary institutions and graduates in the agricultural transformation discourse.

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Honourable Davis Marapira is going to be guest of honour.

Source - Edson Mapani in Buhera

