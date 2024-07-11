Zimbabwe prisons get renamed

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO prisons in Zimbabwe, Connemara Open Prison and Marondera Female Open Prison have been renamed to correctional institutions.The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services in a statement on X said: "In accordance with Sec 28 of the Prisons & Correctional Act (CAP 7:21), members of the public are advised about the renaming of Connemara Open Prison to Connemara Open Correctional Institution and Marondera Female Open Prison to Marondera Female Open Correctional Institution."