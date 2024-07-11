National Sports not ready for 2025 Afcon qualifiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Sports Stadium may not be ready for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches, as renovations are expected to be completed by December, Parliament has heard.Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa and director general Eltah Nengomasha informed Parliament that work is ongoing on the stadium's water reticulation, pitch rehabilitation, and installation of bucket seats.Tagwire's Sakunda has ordered 42,000 bucket seats from China, with the first batch expected to arrive on August 19. The installation will proceed in phases until the end of the year. Zimbabwe's Warriors are scheduled to host three home games in Group J of the qualifiers between September and November, facing Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia.