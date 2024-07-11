Zimbabwe announces Olympics team

News / National

by Staff reporter

TEAM Zimbabwe for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was officially announced this afternoon.Seven athletes in athletics, rowing and swimming are set to represent the country in France from July 26 to August 11.Chef de mission for the Games, Ringisai Mapondera officially announced the team at the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee offices in Harare.Team ZimbabweAthletics: Isaac Mpofu, Rutendo Nyahora (marathon), Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Makanakaishe Charamba (200m).Coach: Benson Chauke (marathon), Henry Tabarie (track and field coach and manager).Rowing: Stephen CoxCoach/Manager: Franz ImfeldSwimming: Denilson Cyprianos (200m backstroke), Paige van der Westhuizen (100m freestyle).Coach/Manager: Masi Adi TakaedzaTeam Management: Ringisai Mapondera (chef de mission), Sipiwe Kahiya (admin and welfare officer), Abigail Mnikwa (physiotherapist).