Zimbabwe criticises nonobjective corruption index ranking

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has called on developed countries to aid African nations in combating corruption by providing timely legal assistance and repatriating proceeds of crime.Speaking at the Africa Anti-Corruption Day commemorations in Harare, ZACC chairperson Mr. Michael Reza urged developed countries to implement policies that facilitate the tracing and repatriation of corruption proceeds.This year's theme for the commemorations is "Effective Whistle Blowers Protection Mechanism: A Critical Tool in the Fight Against Corruption."Mr. Reza criticized Zimbabwe's ranking of 149 out of 180 on the global corruption index, arguing that it perpetuates a global political order that undermines African nations.Reza highlighted that corrupt individuals in Africa often hide illicit gains in developed countries, which in turn delay investigations and mutual legal assistance. He called for a supportive environment that allows African countries to recover stolen resources, emphasizing the need for these resources to support socio-economic growth in Zimbabwe and other African countries.The event was attended by officials from the National Prosecuting Authority, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Transparency International Zimbabwe, and others. It began with a procession from ZACC offices to Africa Unity Square, featuring a police band and drum majorettes from Dzivarasekwa and Kuwadzana High Schools.