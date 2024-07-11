Bus conductor fondles woman's private parts

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Inter Africa bus conductor Learnmore Gwasira is in soup after he allegedly fondled a Plumtree woman's private parts.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Gwasira pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Arafat Kozanai.Kozanai remanded Gwasira out of custody to July 12.The state alleged on June 12 Gwasira was hired by the complainant together with a taxi driver to escort her to the vehicle Inspection Department (VID) to collect her car which had been impounded there.The trio agreed to go to the complainant's place first before going to VID to offload some stuff.Upon arrival, the complainant went inside and Gwasira followed while inside the house he picked a knife and threatened to rape the complainant before fondling her.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Gwasira.