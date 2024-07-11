Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe must end 'dollar grip' to regain economic sovereignty

by Staff reporter
22 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe must take the necessary steps to end its reliance on the dollar and increase the use of its own currency, Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said.

"The benefits of de-dollarisation far outweigh the costs, making it an urgent imperative for Zimbabwe to break free from the US dollar grip," Mangwana said in an opinion piece published in the Herald newspaper.

More than 80% of Zimbabwe's transactions are denominated in dollars, according to government data. The nation lifted a ban on the US currency at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 to help ease an acute shortage of foreign exchange.

Reducing reliance on the greenback is an important step toward regaining economic sovereignty, stability and growth, Mangwana said. It will help promote the local currency and diversify the country's reserves, he said.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa hinted that the country's bullion-backed ZiG, its sixth attempt in 15 years to have a functioning currency, may become the sole legal tender before 2030.

Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

Chamisa's lawyer reports General Sanyatwe to Chigumba

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Conductive polymers for heated seats in outdoor stadiums

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

Stanbic Bank named national winners for supporting Micro, SMEs in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 78 Views

Overcoming stereotypes about sports and achieving success

19 hrs ago | 33 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt willing to let people die of COVID-19 just to host SADC Summit?

19 hrs ago | 809 Views

Career Transitions: Football Stars Who Became Great Managers

19 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe should ditch the toxic US dollar

20 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mass deportation still Gayton McKenzie party's top priority

20 hrs ago | 910 Views

Ex-MDC MP takes a dig at 'selfish' Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 738 Views

Dembare's Mangombe itches for victory against Highlanders

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

US$ shortage cripples Bulawayo road works

20 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe economy on the upswing, rating agency says

20 hrs ago | 218 Views

Govt acts against expired, underweight food products

20 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare eye group stages in continental cup

20 hrs ago | 85 Views

Buyanga back in the news, implicated in US$500 000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 257 Views

WHO warns of surge in COVID-19 cases

20 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zimbabwe govt loses land dispute

20 hrs ago | 648 Views

Nyusi, Masisi and Mnangagwa to sign tripartite agreement

20 hrs ago | 191 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemoration underway

21 hrs ago | 160 Views

Man confronted for cheating, batters wife

21 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man floors cop with punches

21 hrs ago | 462 Views

A tale of illegal night trading in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabweans arrested over 1 million Pula copper cable bust

21 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe's errant NGOs ordered to comply

21 hrs ago | 58 Views

Rwanda donates 1 000t maize to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hichilema cautioned against orchestrating protests against Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Dodgy ZIFA leadership struggling to get anything right

21 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bambazonke lawyers in court over US$500K fraud

21 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa releases ZiG 154m for cash transfers to urbanites

21 hrs ago | 155 Views

3 pedestrians killed in hit, run accidents

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Bad news for Bosso

21 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mpofu's company illegally awarded US$9 million street lights tender?

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabweans cross Zambia border for cheaper healthcare, medicines

22 hrs ago | 185 Views

Struggling Shiga Shiga misses Tongai Moyo

11 Jul 2024 at 19:50hrs | 423 Views

Bus conductor fondles woman's private parts

11 Jul 2024 at 19:48hrs | 1438 Views

Zimbabwe criticises nonobjective corruption index ranking

11 Jul 2024 at 18:27hrs | 308 Views

Zimbabwe announces Olympics team

11 Jul 2024 at 18:22hrs | 287 Views

Bosso signs Nqobile Ndlovu

11 Jul 2024 at 18:21hrs | 265 Views

National Sports not ready for 2025 Afcon qualifiers

11 Jul 2024 at 18:21hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe prisons get renamed

11 Jul 2024 at 18:18hrs | 890 Views

Woman traffics brother's daughter into prostitution in South Africa

11 Jul 2024 at 18:17hrs | 494 Views

Zimbabwean man escaped from SA police custody

11 Jul 2024 at 15:30hrs | 631 Views

MKP express dismay at 'racist conduct' of the DA and NGOs

11 Jul 2024 at 15:19hrs | 394 Views

'ZPRA archives handed to British and American govts'

11 Jul 2024 at 14:46hrs | 568 Views

Planned Zambian protest against Mnangagwa flops

11 Jul 2024 at 14:42hrs | 1248 Views

Kenya's William Ruto dismisses all ministers

11 Jul 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1085 Views

Cost-cutting money transfer facility launched

11 Jul 2024 at 14:36hrs | 162 Views

Marapira to officiate Manicaland inaugural tech-transfer expo

11 Jul 2024 at 14:33hrs | 64 Views

Zimbabwe launches corruption bait manual for cartels

11 Jul 2024 at 14:29hrs | 453 Views

New fire station at Mugabe Airport completed

11 Jul 2024 at 14:28hrs | 120 Views