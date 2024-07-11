Mpofu's company illegally awarded US$9 million street lights tender?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four City of Harare employees, Never Murerwa, Jabulani Mukomazi, Denford Zhungu, and Tawanda Mutenhabundo, have been taken to court on allegations of illegally awarding a US$9 million street lights tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture. This company is majority-owned by Moses Mpofu.The accused appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa and were remanded in custody pending the finalization of their bail hearing. Murerwa and Mukomazi are employed in the Procurement Management Unit as Manager Supply Chain and Principal Buyer, respectively, while Zhungu and Mutenhabundo work as Principal Accountant and Engineering Technician.In January 2024, Harare began rehabilitating street lighting in preparation for the 44th Southern African Development Committee Summit in August 2024. The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) granted exemptions to expedite key projects for the summit. A tender was published in March, and eleven companies, including Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, responded. Despite Juluka Enndo's disqualification for failing to meet tender requirements, Murerwa, Mukomazi, Zhungu, and Mutenhabundo allegedly awarded them the remaining lots unprocedurally.The accused are said to have bypassed competitive bidding processes and ignored their earlier decision to disqualify Juluka Enndo Joint Venture. The company, linked to Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, had a history of failing to deliver on previous contracts. The tender evaluation committee, involving all four accused, awarded eight of the ten lots to Syvern Investments, Exodus and Company, Ship Tracks, and Onel Engineering, limiting each company to two lots.The National Prosecuting Authority alleges that the accused knowingly acted against their duties to favor Juluka Enndo Joint Venture. The City of Harare, acting on their recommendations, entered into a contract with Juluka Enndo Joint Venture and prepared an advance payment of over US$9 million. This act, according to the court, was intended to extend undue favor to the company.