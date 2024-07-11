Latest News Editor's Choice


Bad news for Bosso

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago
DYNAMOS have faced challenges in their preparations for their upcoming match against rivals Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday. The Dembare players returned to training only on Wednesday after boycotting sessions to protest for unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees. Despite these issues, Highlanders' coach Kelvin Kaindu is not underestimating his opponents and is preparing for a tough match.

In his pre-match interview, Kaindu emphasized the importance of not letting Dynamos' internal problems affect their approach to the game. He acknowledged the unpredictability of playing a team facing internal strife and stressed that his team should focus solely on their performance. Kaindu remains confident that fans will show up in large numbers to support Highlanders.

Kaindu urged his players to move past their previous 2-1 home victory against Dynamos and focus on the upcoming away game. He noted that while the first half of the season had its shortcomings, the team has seen improvements in some areas. Kaindu also mentioned the importance of fan support and the need to improve their performance in Harare.

Reflecting on the season so far, Kaindu admitted it had not met their expectations but expressed optimism for the second half. He highlighted the increased competition and the crucial nature of every match as teams vie for the championship or fight to avoid relegation. Kaindu is hopeful that consistent wins will significantly improve their standing on the log. The last encounter between Dynamos and Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium in November 2019 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Bikita Minerals vs Herentals College (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Arenel Movers (Baobab), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Wadzanayi), Bulawayo Chiefs v Green Fuel (Luveve), Yadah FC v Hwange (Heart Stadium).

Sunday: Chicken Inn v Caps United (Luveve), Chegutu Pirates v FC Platinum (Baobab), TelOne FC v ZPC Kariba (Bata Stadium), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro)

Source - The Herald
