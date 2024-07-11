Mnangagwa releases ZiG 154m for cash transfers to urbanites

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Treasury has released ZiG154 million to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare for disbursement to vulnerable persons in urban areas. The funds will be available for withdrawal in two weeks, and the government is finalizing the registration of urban dwellers affected by the El Nino-induced drought. In addition to cash transfers, the government has launched a food-for-work program, involving local authorities to identify community projects.Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga stated that the registration process is nearly complete, with a budget sufficient for 1.7 million people. Able-bodied beneficiaries of the food aid program will participate in public works, while the elderly and child-headed families will receive cash or grain without participating in the work program.Public Service Minister July Moyo reassured that there is enough food available, with the private sector also importing cereals. Citizens have welcomed the program, recognizing its potential to alleviate hunger and reduce crime related to poverty.Statistics highlight the food insecurity in various regions, with Manicaland needing 8,154.86 tonnes of grain per month for about one million people, while other provinces like Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Masvingo also require substantial grain supplies to support their food-insecure populations.