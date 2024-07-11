Bambazonke lawyers in court over US$500K fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Harare lawyers, Martin Murimirambewa (53) of Mapaya and Partners, and Shakespear Karuwa (55) of Karuwa and Associates, appeared in court on fraud charges involving US$500,000. They were released on US$100 bail and are scheduled to return to court on September 3.The complainant, Monoliser Investments (Pvt) Ltd represented by Chamunorwa Matsika, alleged that in June 2009, Matsika borrowed US$30,000 from Frank Buyanga, director of Hamilton Property Ltd, with an agreement of sale for property in Hurungwe as collateral. By November 2009, Matsika was unable to repay the loan as Buyanga and his office were unreachable, and Matsika later discovered his property had been fraudulently transferred to Hamilton Property Ltd.Matsika initiated civil proceedings against Hamilton Property Ltd, and in 2023, was served with an eviction notice, prompting him to report the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. Investigations revealed that Murimirambewa and Karuwa, in connivance with Buyanga and Absolom Magwere from the Deeds Office, registered the deed of transfer without the necessary Capital Gains Tax Certificate and declarations, causing Matsika a loss of US$500,000.