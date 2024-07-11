Dodgy ZIFA leadership struggling to get anything right

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIFA's Normalisation Committee is facing criticism for failing to pay the Warriors their promised winning bonuses for the recent COSAFA Cup. Despite registering two wins against Comoros and Zambia in Group B, Zimbabwe did not progress to the semi-finals due to an inferior goal difference, finishing third after losing to Kenya in their final group game. It has been 12 days since their 2-0 victory over Zambia, and the players have yet to receive their bonuses.This issue arises shortly after Lincoln Mutasa, the chairman of the Normalisation Committee, had his tenure extended. The chief executive officer, Yvonne Mapika Manwa, confirmed the outstanding payments but did not provide details, stating that plans are being made to pay the players. Despite FIFA's intervention to keep costs within budget by sending five members of the 18-member technical team back home, the players have only received their daily allowances and no communication about their bonuses.The players expressed their frustration to Zimpapers Sports Hub, highlighting the lack of communication and the broken promises. They compared their treatment to the World Cup qualifiers, where players were paid their incentives before playing, despite losing to Lesotho and South Africa. The delay in payments has added to the ongoing issues faced by ZIFA, undermining the players' morale and commitment.