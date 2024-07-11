Hichilema cautioned against orchestrating protests against Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zambia's main opposition party, the Patriotic Front (PF), has cautioned President Hakainde Hichilema and his governing UPND against allegedly orchestrating protests against Zimbabwe's upcoming assumption of the SADC chairmanship. The PF claims such actions sow regional divisions.This warning follows the Zambia Police's acknowledgement of a notification for a protest by purported Zimbabweans and citizens from Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa residing in Zambia. The protests are scheduled during the SADC's 26th Ordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation on July 11-12 in Lusaka.PF secretary-general Rafael Nakacinda accused President Hichilema of deviating from Zambia's traditional non-alignment foreign policy and getting too close to the US and the West, thus risking regional stability. Nakacinda specifically criticized Hichilema for sending Nevers Mumba to lead the SADC Election Observer Mission to Zimbabwe last year and for allegedly mobilizing protests against Zimbabwe.Nakacinda's statements emphasize that such actions are provocative and threaten the long-standing relationship between Zambia and Zimbabwe. He urged SADC to consider censuring Hichilema for his actions, which he believes lack a basic understanding of regional unity. The PF also accused Hichilema of undermining the rule of law, suppressing free expression, and fostering political intolerance, thereby threatening Zambia's unity.Efforts to get comments from Zambia's Information and Media Permanent Secretary and Zambia's Ambassador to Zimbabwe were unsuccessful. A senior Zimbabwean Government official also mentioned awareness of opposition members coordinating protests to tarnish Zimbabwe's image ahead of the SADC Summit.